Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dorsett (foot) isn't expected to return this year barring a deep playoff run, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Dorsett missed the first months of the season due to a right foot injury before undergoing surgery to clean out bone spurs in early November. The 27-year-old wideout has struggled to recovery, and he's unlikely to be activated from IR. Dorsett will be a free agent in March.
