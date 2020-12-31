Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dorsett (foot) isn't expected to return this year barring a deep playoff run, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dorsett missed the first months of the season due to a right foot injury before undergoing surgery to clean out bone spurs in early November. The 27-year-old wideout has struggled to recovery, and he's unlikely to be activated from IR. Dorsett will be a free agent in March.

More News