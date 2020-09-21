Coach Pete Carroll said Dorsett (foot) needs "a break" and won't play Sunday against the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll also relayed Dorsett's foot didn't respond to limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday of last week, which may force the Seahawks to make a roster move. It's unclear if Carroll means an IR stint or cutting Dorsett loose entirely, but the wide receiver's sore foot apparently won't dissipate. Look for David Moore and Freddie Swain to continue getting some run alongside starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.