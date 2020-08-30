site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Pita Taumoepenu: Latches on in Seattle
RotoWire Staff
The Seahawks signed Taumoepenu on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Taumoepenu will face an uphill battle to make the team in Seattle. He hasn't appeared in game-action since suiting up for four contests with the 49ers in 2018.
