Seahawks' Poona Ford: Competing for starting role in 2019
Coach Pete Carroll said Ford will have a chance to start on the defensive line next year, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "Poona had a great finish to the season," Carroll said. "Poona is legitimately going to play for starting time when we come back, and he'll be competing to do that."
According to Pro Football Focus, Ford was the top run-stopping defensive tackle over the final five weeks of the season. The undrafted rookie made 17 tackles (nine solo) in that span. His promising potential could make him an early-down asset for the Seahawks, who ranked 13th in the league in run defense in 2018.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...