Coach Pete Carroll said Ford will have a chance to start on the defensive line next year, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "Poona had a great finish to the season," Carroll said. "Poona is legitimately going to play for starting time when we come back, and he'll be competing to do that."

According to Pro Football Focus, Ford was the top run-stopping defensive tackle over the final five weeks of the season. The undrafted rookie made 17 tackles (nine solo) in that span. His promising potential could make him an early-down asset for the Seahawks, who ranked 13th in the league in run defense in 2018.