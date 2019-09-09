Seahawks' Poona Ford: Dealing with calf issue
Ford suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game versus the Bengals and is week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ford started at defensive tackle for the season opener and was impressive while making two solo tackles. He's trending toward being unable to play Week 2 versus the Steelers, which would leave the Seahawks' defensive front depleted. If that's the case, Bryan Mone may start at defensive tackle unless the team decides to deploy either Quinton Jefferson or Rasheem Green on the inside.
