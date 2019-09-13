Play

Ford (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ford's expected absence likely means undrafted rookie Bryan Mone will start at defensive tackles with no natural backups. As a result, the Seahawks will likely bump Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson to the inside.

