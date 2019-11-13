Ford generated three tackles -- 1.5 for a loss -- 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

The second-year pro now has 21 tackles through nine games, matching the 2018 total he produced over 11 contests. The defensive tackle consistently records around a 50-percent snap share, but Ford has yet to surpass three stops in a contest, making him an unappealing fantasy performer.