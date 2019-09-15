Ford (calf) was officially listed as inactive for Sunday's clash against Pittsburgh.

Ford was considered doubtful heading into the contest, so his inclusion on the inactives list doesn't come as a surprise. Now that he's officially been ruled out, Bryan Mone is again expected to get the start at defensive tackle, with Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson filling in as well.

