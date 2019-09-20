Ford (calf) will play in Sunday's game versus the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ford missed Week 2's game versus the Steelers, but he's ready to return to his starting defensive tackle job. He's not a pass-rushing presence and made just two solo tackles in the season opener, so his IDP upside is limited. However, he'll be instrumental in slowing down Alvin Kamara and the Saints' duo of dual-threat quarterbacks -- Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.