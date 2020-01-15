Seahawks' Poona Ford: Records 32 stops in 2019
Ford, who made six tackles over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 32 tackles and 0.5 sacks over 15 regular-season games.
Ford exceeded last year's 21-tackle total. The second-year defensive tackle started 14 of 15 contests, and he averaged 34.5 defensive snaps per game. Ford's usage was bumped up in the postseason with a 66-percent snap share. The 24-year-old will be under contract for the 2020 season at a cap hit of $662,558, and he'll compete for a starting role again if the Seahawks add to their defensive front during the offseason.
