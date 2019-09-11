Ford (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Coach Pete Carroll hasn't ruled out Ford for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, but the team is exercising caution with their starting defensive tackle. The team has limited depth at the position, however, and undrafted rookie Bryan Mone may be inserted into a starting role if Ford can't go.

