Play

Diggs (ankle) has yet to practice this week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As previously reported, Diggs seems unlikely to play Week 17. He has a better shot to return for the playoffs.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends