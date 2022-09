Diggs (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' practice report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Diggs has been dealing with a lingering knee injury that forced him to sit out practice Wednesday, though he appears to be progressing back heading into this Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 29-year-old will have one more practice to return in full this week, otherwise, Ryan Neal and Joey Blount (hamstring) could stand to see increased usage in Week 3.