Diggs (ankle) was a full participant at training camp Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in Week 18, and he underwent successful surgery in January. The 29-year-old safety subsequently signed a three-year, $40 million contract. He's been receiving some veteran rest days during training camp, but Diggs is full go when he's on the field. Last year, Diggs produced a career-high 94 tackles (66 solo) in addition to seven pass breakups and five interceptions.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Ready for camp•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Sticks with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Doesn't get tagged•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Should be ready for camp•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Suffers damage to ankle, fibula•