Diggs (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Diggs played through the hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Vikings while he was a member of the Lions, but won't will have to put his Seahawks debut on hold. Luckily for the team, Bradley McDougald (back) is back in action for the contest, so he will get the start opposite Tedric Thompson for the game.

