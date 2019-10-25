Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs was able to play through this hamstring issue in Week 7's loss to the Vikings, but that was before he was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick. It's tough to tell whether he'll be able to tough it out again. If Diggs is able to, however, he's in line for a starting role if Bradley McDougald (back), who is also questionable, can't go.