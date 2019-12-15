Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Departs with ankle injury
Diggs was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Diggs has been an excellent trade acquisition for the Seahawks, recording three interceptions, including a pick-six, and three pass breakups over the last four games. When he left this contest, Diggs was second on the team with eight tackles. Rookie Marquise Blair will likely fill into Diggs' role for the time being.
