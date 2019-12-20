Play

Diggs (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Delano Hill and Ugo Amadi saw increased snaps after the Texas product was forced to exit Week 15 and would likely do so again if Diggs can't go.

