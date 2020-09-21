Diggs was ejected in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots for a helmet-to-helmet hit on N'Keal Harry, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Lano Hill is expected to cover for Diggs the rest of the way, with Marquise Blair also getting some looks at safety when he isn't performing nickel corner duties. Diggs will likely be fined for his hit, but a suspension is unlikely.