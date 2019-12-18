Diggs (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Diggs missed the team's walk-thru and isn't expected to practice Wednesday, so calling the safety a game-time decision feels optimistic. Be sure to monitor Diggs' practice status through the week to see if he's able to get any reps in before Sunday's divisional clash. Right now, Diggs is a longshot to face Arizona.