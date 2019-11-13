Diggs recorded two tackles (one solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

Diggs played all 88 defensive snaps in his Seahawks debut, and he was in the right place at the right time for a tipped pass that he corralled and returned to the 49ers' 16-yard line. It's clear the coaching staff thinks highly of Diggs, who they acquired via trade from the Lions on Oct. 22. It appears he'll be a weekly starter at free safety alongside Bradley McDougald.