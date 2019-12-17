Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Has high ankle sprain
Diggs has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, but test results have been positive, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Diggs is still not expected to play in the Seahawks' Week 16 game versus the Cardinals, but his positive test results are cause for optimism. It remains unclear if he would be ready for the start of the playoffs. The 26-year-old has been solid in the secondary since being traded from Detroit. While he is sidelined, some combination of Delano Hill, Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi figure to replace him.
