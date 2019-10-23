Play

Diggs (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This shouldn't be an issue for Diggs, who dealt with the hamstring injury before Week 7 but suited up against the Vikings. The Seahawks just acquired Diggs via trade from the Lions, and he could have an immediate role on defense with Bradley McDougald (back) missing Wednesday's practice.

