Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Injury clarified
Diggs suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Diggs left the game in the second half and didn't return, but he still managed a season-high eight tackles. Bobby Wagner also sustained a sprained ankle in the contest, and coach Pete Carroll revealed that Diggs' injury is worse than Wagner's. It remains to be seen if either will be held out of Week 16's game against the Cardinals, but we'll have a better grasp on their respective statuses when practice commences Wednesday.
