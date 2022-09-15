Diggs (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Diggs, who was not listed on Seattle's injury report last week, appears to have picked up an unspecified knee issue at some point during the team's 17-16 win over the Broncos on Monday. However, it is possible that the Seahawks simply want to take every precaution with the two-time Pro Bowler's health after fellow safety Jamal Adams suffered what could be a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. Diggs' health will be worth monitoring over Seattle's short week of practice heading into this Sunday's game against the rival 49ers.