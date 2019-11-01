Diggs (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Diggs has yet to make his Seahawks debut due to a lingering hamstring injury and likely won't be ready to do so until Week 10. His probable absence likely ensures rookie Marquise Blair will continue to start at safety alongside Bradley McDougald.