Diggs (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs was able to ramp up his practice participation since sitting out of Thursday's session and is set to play in Week 4. His presence is good news for a Seahawks' secondary that will be razor thin at cornerback with Artie Burns (hamstring) and Tre Brown (concussion) ruled out for Monday's game and Coby Bryant (toe) listed as doubtful.