Diggs (knee) was listed as a full participant on Seattle's injury report list Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an unspecified knee issue that occurred during Monday's game against the Broncos. The 29-year-old safety recorded five tackles (three solo) and forced one fumble during the team's home opener Monday. If he remains healthy, Diggs will likely play a crucial role for Seattle's secondary as fellow safety Jamal Adams (knee) has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a significant left-knee injury he sustained in the season opener Monday.