Diggs (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs will try to make his Seahawks debut Monday against the 49ers, and coach Pete Carroll is "hopeful" the fifth-year pro can get healthy in time. It's a positive sign that he's on the practice field, but it wouldn't be surprising if Carroll capped Diggs' reps in the event he suits up for the first time since Week 7.

