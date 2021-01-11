Diggs produced 64 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions over 16 regular-season games during the 2020 season.
Diggs was outstanding for the Seahawks this season, starting every game and posting career highs in both pass breakups and interceptions. The 27-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career as a result. Diggs has one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks. His role in 2021 be slightly altered if the team doesn't re-sign Jamal Adams (shoulder/finger).
More News
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Reels in fifth interception•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Won't face suspension•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Ejected in first quarter•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Registers four stops, INT•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Performs well with Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Ready to rock•