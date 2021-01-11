Diggs produced 64 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions over 16 regular-season games during the 2020 season.

Diggs was outstanding for the Seahawks this season, starting every game and posting career highs in both pass breakups and interceptions. The 27-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career as a result. Diggs has one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks. His role in 2021 be slightly altered if the team doesn't re-sign Jamal Adams (shoulder/finger).

More News