Diggs (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Diggs has been a starter for the Seahawks every since making his debut Week 10, and he's been a productive addition, recording 21 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions over five games. Delano Hill is expected to start at free safety in Diggs' place.

