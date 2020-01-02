Play

Diggs (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week Diggs was expected to play this weekend after missing Week 17, and his return to practice Wednesday puts him in a good position. The 26-year-old should be able to avoid an injury designation for the wild-card matchup if he can practice fully in the next two days.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories