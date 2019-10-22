The Lions traded Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Seahawks are preparing for a playoff run but have starting strong safety Bradley McDougald battling a lingering back injury while Delano Hill (elbow) is expected to miss time as well. McDougald is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but Diggs has plenty of starting experience in case he suffers a setback. The fifth-year pro could also test Tedric Thompson and rookie Marquise Blair at free safety. Diggs is also a safe acquisition for the Seahawks, as he has no guaranteed money following this season.