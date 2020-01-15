Diggs, who made eight tackles over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions over 10 games between the Lions and Seahawks.

The Lions traded Diggs to the Seahawks after five games, but Diggs only managed to play in five games with Seattle due to hamstring and ankle injuries. Diggs made timely tackles for the Seahawks and ran an interception back for a touchdown, and he was a consistent every-down starter when healthy. The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at a reasonable cap hit, so he's in line for another year as a starter in 2020. His role as a free safety hampers IDP value, however.