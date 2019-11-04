Diggs (hamstring) is expected to be a full participant at practice this week ahead of the Seahawks' Monday night matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Diggs has missed his first two games with the Seahawks since being acquired via the Lions. However, it now looks like he is on track to make his debut with the club. Still, we will have to wait and see how his week of practice goes, and if he is able to avoid any setbacks.