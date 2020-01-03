Play

Diggs (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff bout in Philadelphia, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Diggs resumed practicing without restrictions Thursday, a sign that his ankle issue is no longer limiting him. The 26-year-old is on track to draw his usual start at free safety during Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories