Diggs posted four tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Diggs proved himself over the final five games with the Seahawks last year, hauling in three interceptions, and he picked up where he left off. His game-sealing interception was the 10th of his six-year career, and he's already active with pass breakups to begin the season. Still, Diggs won't stack up the tackles for IDP purposes, as he recorded more than six tackles in a game just once last season.