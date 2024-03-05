The Seahawks are slated to release Diggs, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Per Henderson, Seattle is also in line to part ways with Jamal Adams, leaving the team with a void at safety in advance of NFL free agency. Diggs -- a three-time Pro Bowler -- is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded a career-high 95 tackles as well as an interception over the course of 17 games with the Seahawks.