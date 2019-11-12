Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Set to make Seahawks debut
Diggs (hamstring) is active for Monday's divisional matchup with San Francisco, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Diggs was acquired via trade from Detroit last month, but has been sidelined due to the hamstring injury. Now that he's finally healthy, he'll likely man a depth safety role behind Bradley McDougald at the strong safety position. Delano Hill (elbow) is inactive yet again, which could follow with Diggs seeing an increase in snaps for the game.
