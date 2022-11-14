site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Seven stops in loss
Nov 14, 2022
Diggs recorded seven tackles during Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.
Diggs finished third on the team in tackles behind Jordyn Brooks (14) and Cody Barton (nine). Across 10 appearances, the veteran defensive back has totaled 46 tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
