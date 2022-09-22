Diggs (knee) did not participate during the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs appears to still be dealing with a lingering unspecified knee issue after popping up as a limited participant on Seattle's injury report last Wednesday. The starting free safety was ultimately able to suit and record six tackles while playing 100 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps this past Sunday against the 49ers. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring how Seattle handles Diggs' practice participation moving forward in Week 3.