Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expects Diggs (hamstring) to practice this week and is "hopeful he can contribute" versus the 49ers on Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll hasn't yet committed to Diggs suiting up Week 10. The Seahawks likely intend to monitor how well the 26-year-old reacts to the week's trio of practice sessions before making a decision on his availability. Diggs is still looking to make his debut with the team.