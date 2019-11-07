Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Status for Week 10 uncertain
Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expects Diggs (hamstring) to practice this week and is "hopeful he can contribute" versus the 49ers on Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carroll hasn't yet committed to Diggs suiting up Week 10. The Seahawks likely intend to monitor how well the 26-year-old reacts to the week's trio of practice sessions before making a decision on his availability. Diggs is still looking to make his debut with the team.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Plans to practice in full•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Unavailable against Tampa•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Listed as doubtful•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Can't make Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Deemed questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...