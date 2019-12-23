Play

Coach Pete Carroll didn't provide much optimism Monday about Diggs' (ankle) availability for Week 17, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and he doesn't appear overly likely to retake the field for the regular-season finale. Delano Hill would be set to receive another start at free safety if Diggs is unable to suit up.

