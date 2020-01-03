Diggs (ankle) was listed as a full participant for Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs missed Week 17 while dealing with the ankle issue, but as evidenced by this news, is on track to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles. Barring any setbacks, the 26-year-old is expected draw the start at free safety for the game.