Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Trending toward playing Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll expects Diggs (ankle) to play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Eagles, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "They are telling me now he is going to be ready to go this week," Carroll said.
Diggs has missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain, and he has yet to return to the practice field since sustaining the injury. Carroll's optimism is a good sign, but Diggs' practice status starting Wednesday will be more telling. If Diggs is unable to play in the opening round, Delano Hill will start at free safety again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...