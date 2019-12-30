Coach Pete Carroll expects Diggs (ankle) to play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Eagles, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "They are telling me now he is going to be ready to go this week," Carroll said.

Diggs has missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain, and he has yet to return to the practice field since sustaining the injury. Carroll's optimism is a good sign, but Diggs' practice status starting Wednesday will be more telling. If Diggs is unable to play in the opening round, Delano Hill will start at free safety again.