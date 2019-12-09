Diggs recorded five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and two interceptions, taking one back for a touchdown, in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

Diggs has started all four games he's played with the Seahawks since being traded from Detroit on Oct. 22. The fifth-year safety has been outstanding, and he accounted for Seattle's only touchdown in this divisional loss, jumping in front of a pass intended for Robert Woods and running uncontested to the end zone. Diggs now has 13 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions with the Seahawks.