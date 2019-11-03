Diggs (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Diggs' Seahawks debut will be put on hold for the second straight game, although it's unsurprising since he carried a doubtful tag into this game. Bradley McDougald and Marquise Blair are set to start at strong and free safety, respectively.

