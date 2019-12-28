Diggs (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown against San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite non-participant status during both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, Diggs still has an outside shot to suit up Sunday. He missed last week's loss to Arizona due to the ankle issue, and would be a key loss to the defense considering he has 21 tackles and three interceptions in his past five contests. Marquise Blair is the likely candidate to replace Diggs should he sit again.