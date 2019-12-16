Play

Diggs (ankle) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs exited Week 15's win over the Panthers with an ankle sprain, and coach Pete Carroll didn't express optimism about Diggs' status after the game. The fifth-year safety has been a welcome addition to the Seahawks' secondary since being traded from Detroit, generating 21 tackles and three interceptions over five games. If he's indeed out, there will be an open competition between Delano Hill, Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi to fill into Diggs' starting role.

