Diggs (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs has been bothered by this hamstring issue every since he was traded to the Seahawks, and coach Pete Carroll doesn't expect him to be ready for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Since Tedric Thompson (shoulder) is on IR, that opens the door for rookie Marquise Blair to start at free safety.

